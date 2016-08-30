Weekend Winner – Kyle Larson

Is there anyone who follows racing who didn’t feel some sort of happiness seeing Kyle Larson win his first ever NASCAR Cup race? With his recent win in the Pure Michigan 400 at MIS, Kyle has now won in the truck, Xfinity and of course, now the Cup series. Not bad at all.

As for the cartoon, unless you’ve been in a news blackout you know all about the connection between many NASCAR drivers and in this case Larson, and the late Bryan Clauson. Go ahead and “Google” the word grasshopper with his name. You’ll get it….

When Kyle Larson finally got this victory just a couple short weeks after the loss of his friend, you’ll also understand why a tiny grasshopper waving a checkered flag appears on his shoulder.

Congratulations to NASCAR’s most recent first time winner, and for parking it for all of us.