Sam Gets His Own Guitar

I was so saddened yesterday to hear of the passing of the greatest illustrator of all time, Sam Bass. His body of work is so immense, and his talent just incredibly pure and endless. The image of God holding a gold guitar with Sam’s name on it filled my brain and of course, had to come out on paper. Sam had painted so many trophy guitars for race winners that it only seemed natural that he should receive his own.

In good times and bad, song writers write and artists create. It is the form of expression that the individual knows best and helps them deal with all things in life.

This is my tribute to the great Sam Bass.

Related