Thursday, December 5, 2019
Latest:
War-Wagon.com

War-Wagon.com

200mph cartoons

2004 Drivers 

Sonoma 2004 – Jeremy Mayfield

Lori Munro 0 Comments , ,

Hey, we’re well into the Holiday Season, so Merry Christmas everyone! Been looking through my vintage, retro, throwback War-Wagon cartoons for something seasonal and although it’s not really a Christmas piece, hell there’s a deer in it so what the heck…. Here’s the story:

It was June 2004 and the Sonoma race. I can’t recall if the parts were from Jeremy’s car or another’s but his car had a bumper support cutting a swath through the air like a glorified antler. I’m sure Rudolph would have been in love 😎

 

Spread the love

You May Also Like

The King Endorses Trump

Lori Munro 0

The Fine Print

Lori Munro 0

Snott Willard

Lori Munro 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *