The 2024 Champ, and Excuse Me While I Spew Expletives About Facebook “Games”

Well hello there. I am still alive and not drawing much of anything lately and have mostly focused at an unhealthy level on sprintcar and midget racing since I have endless pails of internet bandwidth thanks to Starlink over the past few years. That said I do still follow NASCAR. Must be my old age as the kids and grandkids of those I watched while growing up are now shaving their faces and turning left.

I have always enjoyed a fit of “fantasy racing”, making weekly picks and trying to stay ahead of anyone else that plays in the same league or format or group I have been in. In recent years its been the NASCAR Pick & Play Game on Facebook. What a sad miserable string of bullsh*t all the players have been dealt in the past couple of years there. I have no clue who runs that game although it kind of elludes to having some kind of NASCAR tie in (I mean, if it didn’t you know the series head honchos would abrubtly shut it all down, right?), but I digress…

Last year (2023), the very last race of the season left everyone hanging on Facebook who plays the game by not allowing anyone to even make their picks. And this year in 2024, the same thing happened randomly throughout the season whereby on any given weekend you could not make your picks. Then it would work again for a few weeks and then nothing, including the last race of this season too. To make it all even more cheery, the entire existence of the game has now been wiped from Facebook altogether. Like a ghost that never was…. just ——–POOF————

My hopes of Larson stealing another Championship away from the taxi cab drivers were dashed. However Joey Logano winning yet another made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Even with a bunch of rule changes, format changes, car changes, track changes… there he is again. Mark Martin was right. A NASCAR Cup Series Champion once more: Joey Logano; the best thing since sliced bread.

Related